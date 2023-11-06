INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two people are dead after a crash involving two cars near eastbound Interstate 70 and Interstate 470.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on I-70 and left the roadway, according to Independence police. The Equinox hit a rock embankment and flipped back onto the roadway.

Police say a Ford F-150 was also traveling eastbound on I-70 and hit the Equinox as it was flipping into the roadway. An uninvolved driver got out of his car to help and was hit.

The driver of the Equinox died from their injuries at the scene. The uninvolved driver also died at the scene. The Equinox was a reported stolen vehicle, according to IPD.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.