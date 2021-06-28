2 dead after shooting at Kansas City residence near 26th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting incident at a home in Kansas City’s East Side last night.

Police were first sent at 9:30 p.m. on June 27 to the area of 9th and Prospect on a car crash and shooting incident. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a crashed vehicle with children also inside.

The woman also had a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The children were reportedly OK when FOX4 was on the scene.

The woman later died from her injuries, police said.

At the same time as the crash call, officers were sent to a residence in the 2600 block of East Ninth Street. Inside, they found a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man’s injuries were self inflicted.

Police believe the incidents are related and the shooting took place at or near the residence.

Police are still working on uncovering the exact events that led to the shooting. They ask anyone with information to contact detectives directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.