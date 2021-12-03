2 dead, firefighter hurt in Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department were called to a house fire in the area of 45th Street and Chestnut Avenue that killed two people.

Crews were called to the home at about 5:40 a.m. Friday morning after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the home.

When the fire department arrived, they saw smoke and fire showing from the home.

Fire crews immediately entered the home through the front door and one firefighter fell through the floor. He received minor burns and has been treated.

After putting out the fire, firefighters found the bodies of a male and female victim.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

