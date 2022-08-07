RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people dead.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 8700 block of James A. Reed around 12:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two male juveniles with apparent gunshot wounds.

One male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say one suspect is in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

