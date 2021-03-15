2 earthquakes strike Wichita within 10 minutes following 5 in 1 day

WICHITA, Kan. – Two earthquakes hit southern Kansas in quick succession Monday morning, the latest in a series of frequent rumbles spanning the past two days.

The United States Geological Survey said two more earthquakes shook the Wichita area. The first struck at 7:52 a.m. and was a 3.1 magnitude. A second earthquake followed at 7:59 a.m. and measured a 3.2 magnitude.

It’s unlikely the second quake would be considered an aftershock. The USGS states an aftershock generally follows a bigger quake and is smaller than the first one.

On Sunday, at least five earthquakes were reported around the Wichita area, KSNW stated. No injuries or major damage from the earthquakes have been reported so far.

Did you feel the earthquakes? Let the USGS know.

