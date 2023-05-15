ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies initiated the traffic stop along I-85 while conducting proactive patrol.

Deputies pulled over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem.

Deputies said the first red flag began when the two gave conflicting information about her “due date.”

Officials say as Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of the conflicting story, she took off running and drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach.

Deputies collected more than 1500 grams of cocaine.

Miller and Mitchem are facing trafficking cocaine charges.