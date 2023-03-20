EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Two firefighters are injured following a house fire outside Excelsior Springs Monday afternoon.

The fully engulfed house fire was reported just after 3 p.m. off NE 136th Street, just west of South McCleary Road at a two-story home.

Police tell FOX4 one firefighter was checked out at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Excelsior Springs crews are continuing to work the fire and have called for help from surrounding fire departments including in Liberty and Kearney.