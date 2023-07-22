One person is left with life threatening injuries and one person in critical condition after car crash early Saturday morning in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash near 67th and Swope Parkway around 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to KCPD, the Chevy was driving at a high speed and lost control. The car was weaving in and out of southbound traffic when it struck a light pole, knocking it into a tree.

The Chevy then started flipping and struck a tree, ejecting the driver and passenger.

Both were taken to the hospital. The driver has life threatening injuries and the passenger has critical injuries.

Impairment is currently under investigation.