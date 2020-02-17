2 injured, 1 in custody following stabbing in Bates County

AMORET, Mo. — At least two people are reported to be injured and one person has been taken into custody following a stabbing Monday afternoon in Bates County.

Deputies responded at 12:30 p.m. after multiple before were reported to have been stabbed at a home in Amoret, Missouri, according to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on seen, one woman was immediately taken into custody.

Deputies found one woman with serious injuries on the floor inside the home. She was taken by ambulance to Bates County Memorial Hospital.

A second female victim was taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan before deputies arrived.

At this time detectives are waiting on a search warrant to collect evidence inside the home.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.