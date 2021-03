KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured after a crash in downtown Kansas City Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kansas City police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near East 12th and Oak Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a blue Chevy Traverse was traveling west on East 12th Street, which is a one-way street. The Chevy Traverse drove into the left side of a silver Chevy Silverado pickup.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

