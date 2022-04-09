KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people were injured after an overnight police chase in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the Highway Patrol crash log, police were pursuing a 2007 Audi around 12:10 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle was attempting to exit from northbound Interstate 435 to eastbound State Ave.

After failing to make the exit, the vehicle went off the roadway and then overturned several times before coming to a rest.

The driver is a 42-year-old male Wesley Spears of Kansas City, Kansas was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger who received minor injuries is 32-year-old Bria Burke of Kansas City, Kansas.

