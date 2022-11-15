OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Overland Park that has sent at least two people to the hospital.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on Interstate 435, east of Roe Avenue.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the crash involves four vehicles with heavy damage.

Overland Park police said preliminary reports indicate one vehicle lost control and struck the center barrier. A couple of witnesses stopped to offer help and their vehicles were struck by a fourth vehicle from behind.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

At this time westbound I-435 at Roe Avenue is closed.

Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any information to call police at (913) 895-6300.

