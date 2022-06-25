KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries and another person is suffering from serious injuries after an overnight crash involving a stolen motorcycle.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:50 a.m. when the driver and passenger of a stolen orange and black Tao Motors motorcycle were traveling westbound on Mexico Avenue.

The driver failed to stop for a red traffic signal and was struck by a blue Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck traveling southbound through a green light on Lisbon Avenue, approaching the airport parking lots.

The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were ejected from the vehicle and were transported to an area hospital.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Chevrolet had five occupants, none reported any injuries.

