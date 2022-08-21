RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Two people were injured Saturday after an SUV and motorized bicycle collided Saturday evening.

Riverside police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. near northwest Northwood Road and northwest Merrimac and located a 16-year-old driver of the SUV and the 69-year-old driver of the motorized bicycle driven sustained critical injuries.

The driver of the bicycle was rushed to an area hospital where they are receiving care for life-threatening injuries.

Riverside Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

