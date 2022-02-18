KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two juvenile boys were killed in the 2200 block of Birch Drive, Kansas City, Kansas Police said.

According to police, officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting at an apartment.

Once on scene, they found the two victims inside in apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the double-homicide and ask anyone who may have any information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is the second homicide case to happen in that area this week.

On Wednesday, a man was found shot and killed in his residence in the 1600 block of Birch Street.

KCKPD continues to investigate both cases.