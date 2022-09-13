KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two male teenagers were seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. near North 73rd Terrace and Parallel Parkway, just northwest of the Kansas City, Kansas Community College campus.

KCK police said the two victims in their mid-teens, drove a couple blocks west to North 80th Street and Parallel Parkway, got out of their vehicle, and ran away.

One victim was found near the scene and the other was found a couple blocks away.

Police said both victims have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools placed Arrowhead Middle School on a “lockout” as a precaution due to shots being fired several blocks away from the school. It was lifted shortly thereafter.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

