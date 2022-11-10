KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City breweries are named among the favorites in Craft Beer & Brewing’s 2022 Reader’s Choice list.

The craft beer publication compiled votes from their readers to compile lists of the best breweries by size.

KC Bier Co. landed 19th in the small regional breweries (10k-25k barrels a year) category and Boulevard Brewing Co. came in at 13th in the large breweries (100k+ barrels a year) list.

Boulevard’s Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale came in at 36th in the top-50 beers as voted on by readers.

The brewery also came in second for “Favorite Saison Brewer” and 14th for “Favorite Abbey-Style Brewer.”

