2 Kansas City metro restaurants make list of top 101 burgers in the US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two metro restaurants have taken a bite out of the burger competition, landing in the top 101 for best burgers in the U.S.

The list, compiled by The Daily Meal, focused on smaller businesses that are loved by the local communities they serve. Each top contender may only have a few locations.

Grandstand Burgers in Merriam, Kansas made #61 for The Kelly Burger. The Daily Meal stated that the burger is proof of Grandstand’s efforts in perfecting the cheeseburger.

Town Topic also made the list, coming in at #72. Noting the company’s traditions dating back to 1937, The Daily Meal credits the restaurant for letting the grease do the talking.

Elsewhere in Kansas, Cozy Inn in Selina reached #21 for its Cozy Burger. And in Columbia, Mo., Booche’s made #77 for it’s Cheeseburger.

The Daily Meal “used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers,” to find and rank the burger joints.

