KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two men are sentenced to decades in prison for kidnapping and torturing a victim in Wyandotte County.

A federal judge sentenced David Carr, 36, of Kansas City, to life in prison.

The judge sentenced James Michael Poterbin, 47, of Edwardsville, to 40 years in prison.

Both men were convicted of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime that took place in 2019.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Carr and Poterbin mistakenly believed a woman took drug money from them. They abducted her boyfriend and held him for ransom.

Evidence shows Carr and Poterbin beat, shot, and stabbed the victim during the abduction. When they thought the victim died, the two men left the victim in a house for days before someone found and rescued him.

After learning of the rescue, court documents show Carr ordered a co-conspirator to burn the house to the ground, endangering neighbors and first responders.