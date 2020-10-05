2 KC Health Department employees test positive for COVID-19; 9 employees in quarantine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nine employees of the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department are in quarantine after they were exposed to the novel coronavirus from two co-workers.

The KC Health Department announced Monday that the nine employees began their two-week quarantine after they were identified as having contact with two co-workers who tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees who tested positive were exposed to the virus outside of work, the health department said.

“When they learned of their exposure, they began their quarantine and later tested positive themselves. They did not have symptoms when they reported to work and passed the temperature and symptom screening upon entering the building. However, because the virus is often transmitted by people without symptoms or with very minor symptoms, their close contacts are now in quarantine,” a health department spokesperson said in a news release.

No patients or customers are believed to have been exposed, however the situation will affect members of the public.

Birth, death and medical records offices will be closed until Monday, Oct. 19 and the immunization and sexual health clinics will take fewer appointments.

Services will be routed to the state health department or other county health departments.

“As other businesses and organizations have discovered, when employees go into quarantine, it restricts what services they can provide their customers. We are facing that now,” said Tiffany Wilkinson, division manager for Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness.

