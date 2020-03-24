2 KCK hotels cut rates by more than half for incoming medical professionals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Many medical professionals are putting themselves on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak as they treat patients.

By doing so, many are also potentially exposing their own families to the infectious disease.

Two hotels at The Legends are offering a solution. Hampton Inn and the Holiday Inn Express are offering medical workers deep discounts.

Usually, rates at both hotels are well over $100. Right now, medical personnel can book a room for $45 -- tax free.

"Right now with the virus going on, we want to help," Hampton Inn General Manager, Jennifer Butler said.

She said the decision to offer this discount to healthcare workers was an easy call to make.

"Let's try to help the families that are wanting to protect themselves right now. Not only being in the medical field, but also their families," she said.

Butler said between both hotels, there are more than 165 rooms available. In order to receive the discount, medical workers just have to show their staff cards.