2 killed, 1 injured in crossover crash on 58 Highway in Cass County

STRASBURG, Mo. — Two people are dead and one person is injured after a crossover crash Tuesday afternoon in Cass County.

The crash was reported around 3:50 p.m. on 58 Highway east of Strasburg.

Photo courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Department

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a passenger vehicle crossed the center line and hit a Ford F250 truck head on.

Two people in the passenger vehicle were pronounced dead and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MSHP has not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.