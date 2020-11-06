2 killed, 2 injured after quadruple shooting in Kansas City’s West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead, and two more are injured after a quadruple shooting at a Phillips 66 gas station in the West Bottoms, police told FOX4 Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to 12th Street and Wyoming shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 6 after a reported shooting.

One of the victims was in the parking lot when police arrived. That victim, a man, was dead.

A nearby hospital reported to police that three others were injured in the shooting. One of those people died during treatment.

Investigators are looking for a Silver Dodge Challenger with black racing stripes. Beyond that, they are still working to figure out suspect information and motive.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

