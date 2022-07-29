ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed, including a teenager, and two people were injured following a head-on crash near St. Joseph, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Friday on Route A, south of Route O or four miles south of St. Joseph, according to the highway patrol.

The crash happened as the driver of a Chevrolet 3500 was traveling north and the driver of a Ford Fiesta was traveling south when the driver of the Chevy crossed the centerline and then attempted to avoid the Ford by traveling back into the northbound lane. The driver of the Ford also attempted to avoid the Chevy by traveling into the northbound lane and the two vehicles struck head-on.

Two passengers in the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene. One has been identified as 19-year-old Alexander L. Brown, of St. Joseph. The other passenger, a 14-year-old from St. Joseph is not being identified because of his age.

The female driver of the Ford is reported to have serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to KU Health System.

The driver of the Chevy was reported to have minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

