2 killed, 2 injured in Northland crash early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead and two others are injured following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the Northland.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. near North Brighton and North 72nd Street.

Police said the driver of a red Kia Forte was traveling north on North Brighton, at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and went off the roadway striking three traffic signs and sheared off a large tree at the base.

The Kia rolled over and landed on its side, according to KCPD, with the large tree landing on the overturned vehicle.

The driver and front seat passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene by the fire department. They have not been identified at this time.

A passenger in the left rear seat was reported to have life threatening injuries and the other was reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if anyone in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.