HUMBOLDT, Kan. — An Ottawa, Kansas man and Iola, Kansas woman are dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash that happened early Monday morning in southeast Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Gordon Lane, of Ottawa, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 169, one mile east of Humboldt.

KHP reports Lane veered left of center for an unknown reason and hit another vehicle head-on driven by 45-year-old Jaime Ellis, of Iola.

Both Lane and Ellis died at the scene.

A man and child in Ellis’ vehicle were seriously injured. The 42-year-old man was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital and the 6-year-old girl was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.

Everyone involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, according to KHP.