2 killed, 3 seriously injured in early morning crash at 12th and Belmont

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead and three others have serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning at 12th and Belmont.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. Kansas City police say the driver of a dark grey Lexus was traveling east on 12th Street at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and crossed the double yellow lines and struck the passenger said of a Chevy Traverse on the passenger side and then struck a utility pole.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the Chevy were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Police said impairment is under investigation for both drivers.