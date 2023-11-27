KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead after multiple cars were racing down a street in Kansas City Sunday night, Kansas City Police report.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, a BMW was traveling on 55th Street through the Prospect Avenue intersection, according to KCPD.

A person was driving a Lincoln northbound on Prospect while racing a Jeep. Both the Lincoln and the Jeep were speeding down Prospect, KCPD reports.

Both vehicles ran a red light at the Prospect and 55th Street intersection, causing the Lincoln to hit the BMW.

KCPD said the force of the crash caused the BMW to leave the roadway, hitting and destroying a KCATA bus stop. The driver of the BMW was wearing a seatbelt, but it didn’t hold, and the driver was ejected from the car.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Impairment is under investigation for the driver of the Lincoln. KCPD said the Jeep continued northbound on Prospect at a high rate of speed.