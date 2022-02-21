KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults were killed and a child under the age of 10 was injured in an overnight shooting.

Kansas City police responded to the crime scene at Linwood and Agnes shortly before midnight.

Officers said they found the three victims in a car parked in a lot. The two adults were pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Doctors said he has since been stabilized, but he suffered critical injuries.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting as crime scene technicians process evidence at the scene.

They are also working to identify the victims and if they lived in the area or were visiting.

Police said a lot of people live in the neighborhood and believe someone may have information that can help them in the investigation.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. If you know anything about the shooting, or the victims, call 816-474-TIPS.

