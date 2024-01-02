KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a robbery suspect drove the wrong way on Northbound Interstate 435 near 210 Highway Tuesday morning.

Kansas City police said they were chasing a person who is the suspect in multiple armed robberies.

Around 4:30 a.m., the suspect started going the wrong way on I-435 near 210 Highway. KCPD said once they started going the wrong way on the interstate, they ended the chase.

According to KCPD, the suspect crashed into another car. Police reported that two people are dead but did not say if the suspect died.