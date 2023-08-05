Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have life threatening injuries after a single car crash on U.S. 71 Highway and Banister Road Saturday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m. a Ford was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving all over the highway. The Ford almost hit an SUV, but the driver of the SUV was able to avoid a crash, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The Ford than left the roadway and flipped at least once, KCPD reports. The Ford landed on the on-ramp from Bannister Road to southbound 71 Highway.

The driver and passenger of the Ford currently have life threatening injuries. Impairment is under investigation.