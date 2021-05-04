2 men charged after officers seize nearly 24 pounds of heroin at Kansas City bus terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men traveling through Kansas City, Missouri were charged in federal court Tuesday for possessing nearly 24 pounds of heroin aboard a bus en route from California to New York.

Darwin G. Morales-Sagastume, 23, and Cristian J. Lopez-Catalan, 28, were charged with one count of possessing heroin to distribute.

They remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

According to court documents, Morales-Sagastume and Lopez-Catalan arrived in Kansas City on Monday, May 3, aboard a bus that originated in Los Angeles.

As they were waiting in the bus terminal, a police service dog detected illegal drugs in a suitcase that was stored under the bus. The suitcase had the destination of New York written on its tag.

An officer approached Morales-Sagastume and Lopez-Catalan and asked them to identify their luggage. They identified four suitcases, the document says, including the suitcase alerted upon by the police service dog.

Officers searched the four suitcases and found two bundles hidden inside each of the suitcases. The eight bundles contained a total of 23.7 pounds of heroin.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android