2 men charged in deadly shooting of 24-year-old woman in Independence

(Ivory D. Alford and Isaiah Woods-Miller both charged in connection to the murder of Shonay Persinger on Aug. 13, 2020 in Independence.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges in connection to a shooting on August 13 that killed 24-year-old Shonay Persinger.

Jackson County prosecutors say 18-year-old Ivory D. Alford and 17-year-old Isaiah Woods-Miller have been charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery.

According to court records, Independence police responded to the 9300 block of E. 16th Street on a reported shooting just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 13.

The officers found Persinger in the residence; she was dead from a gunshot wound. A spent 40 caliber shell casing was found near the body of the victim.

Alford told police that he set up a robbery to steal drugs and money. He and others entered the residence after seeing the victim enter. Social media posts to and from Alford implicated him and others in the crime.

Alford told police Woods-Miller was one of the persons involved, and Woods-Miller told police he was a lookout for the attempted robbery.

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond for both suspects.