2 men seriously injured following shooting at Kaw Point Park early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating after two men were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to a shooting call at Kaw Point Park.

When officers arrived, they located two men in their mid to late 20s with apparent bullet wounds.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. One victim was reported to have serious injuries and the other has injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.