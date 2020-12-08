2 metro gun stores burglarized, ‘numerous’ firearms, magazines missing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two firearm sporting goods stores were burglarized back to back early this morning, resulting in missing guns and magazines and a whole lot of damage.

First, a gun store on Kansas City’s eastside was broken into early this morning, December. “Numerous” firearms were reported missing, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 2:50 a.m. to Drum Magazines, located at 4015 Sterling Avenue, on reported prowlers at the business. When police arrived, they discovered that people had forced entry.

“It appeared that numerous firearms were missing from the display cases,” police stated.

About 20 minutes later, Hughes Defense burglary at 1008 W. Main St. in Blue Springs was also burglarized. The suspect or suspects apparently drove in through the front of the store to get in. Video shows shattered glass and part of a brick wall destroyed.

The owner, Gavin Hughes, said about $100 worth of firearm magazines were taken. However, no firearms were missing this time.

This store has been burglarized before. They upgraded their security system after the previous break-in, so that helped this time around, Hughes said.

Police, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are investigating.

Any one who offers information leading to an arrest and/or recovery of firearms will be awarded $5,000, ATF spokesman John Ham said.

“ATF Agents are investigating both incidents. No guns were taken in Blue Springs. We are working to determine the number of firearms taken from the break-in on Sterling. We are also checking to see what, if any surveillance video exists from the two incidents. There were no other break-ins that we are aware of and these two incidents may not have been related to each other. Too early in the investigation to know. If anyone has information, we ask them to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 474-TIPS.” ATF statement

