2 Missouri House employees tests positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House of Representatives announced Wednesday that two House employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees are currently self-quarantining at home and are not working in the Capitol building, according to Dana Miller, Chief Clerk of the House.

Miller said there is a possibility that direct or indirect exposure to others may have occurred before the employees were tested and they they have reached out to those who came into direct contact with the individuals who tested positive for the virus and that those employees are also quarantining at home.

Two House staffers have tested positive for #COVID19. The chief clerk says both employees are self-quarantining at home and are not in the Capitol building. This comes as @GovParsonMO calls lawmakers back for a special session starting July 27. #moleg — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) July 15, 2020

This comes on the same day that Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced there will be a special session beginning July 27, to focus on addressing violent crime in the state.

As of Wednesday Afternoon, Missouri has reported 29,714 positive cases of coronavirus with 1,103 deaths in the state since March, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state health department reports 811 remain hospitalized

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.