TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of Topeka’s latest deadly shooting was identified by law enforcement Monday morning.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release that 2-month-old Alonzoe K. Smith, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting last week. The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.

At 5:24 p.m. on Friday, July 14 police were sent to a local hospital after they received a report of a shooting victim arriving there. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile, later identified as Smith, with life-threatening injuries. Smith was later pronounced dead.

Police later said that officers were investigating at the Library Apartments in the 1000 block of Mulvane Friday evening in connection to the shooting.

Over the weekend, police said they are looking for 29-year-old Alfred A. Smith in relation to the shooting death of the child.

Police ask that if you have any information regarding Smith’s whereabouts to avoid contact with him and call 911. You can also share information by emailing telltpd@topeka.org or calling the Topeka Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 234-0007.