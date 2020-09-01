2 more high school football teams quarantine over possible coronavirus exposure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more rural Missouri high schools near the metro have pressed pause on their seasons after two others announced a quarantine over possible coronavirus exposure just hours before.

Richmond and Lathrop high schools will shut down games and practices for the next two weeks, according to statements on both schools’ Facebook pages late last night and confirmed in messages to FOX4. The decision for Richmond comes after “a triad decision between the school district, Ray County Health Department and the hospital.”

According to Lathrop High School’s statement, one of their coaches tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lathrop’s football coaching staff, high school and middle school football teams will all go under quarantine. Only the Richmond players in the game will self-quarantine at this point due to the fact that they “may have been exposed to COVID-19,” according to the statement.

Schools will provide updates as more information over contact tracing is made available.

Earlier on August 31, Excelsior Springs and Savannah high schools announced quarantines after someone on the field tested positive. Freshmen and JV games were also promptly called off.

The announcements come three days after the start of the 2020 season.