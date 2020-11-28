2 new local shop owners say Small Business Saturday came at the perfect time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Throughout the pandemic big box stores have raked in record profits while small businesses have struggles to stay afloat.

Many small businesses in the Kansas City area have closed or are planning to close because they can’t stay afloat during the pandemic. A couple of shop owners say this year’s Small Business Saturday came at the perfect time.

The Blueprint KC opened about a month ago.

“We are showing that even during bad times there’s still good because we still accomplished our dreams,” Sheraz Pompey, Co-owner, said.

Between the Pompey siblings, when shoppers come inside they can find the perfect shoes or accessories, get a custom made dress or have their makeup done.

“It’s kind of like a one stop shop,” Pompey said.

Pompey said their first small business Saturday was an opportunity to shine.

“We just want people to come and celebrate small business with a store that’s not big and mainstream,” Pompey said.

According to American Express for every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cent stays in the community.

That’s how Brandy Spearman said she was able to stay open amid the pandemic.

She opened Black Lemon Boutique in the Independence square last year.

“Oh it was tough,” Spearman said. “It was super tough. Not going to lie we almost didn’t make it, but our community pulled us through it, and we are here.”

Spearman said small business Saturday this year gave her the boost she needs.

“And over 50% of our customers were new customers today,” Spearman said.

And while Spearman is kind of a small business Saturday veteran, the Pompey family is hoping the months to come are lot nicer.

“We can’t wait until next year when all this is over, so we can just be booming with people and we can really see what the Grandview area has to offer,” Pompey said.

The Blueprint KC

Address: 12036 Blue Ridge Ext. Grandview, MO 64030

Phone: (816) 885-6121

https://theblueprintkc.com/pages/store-information

Black Lemon Boutique

Address: 211 W. Maple Ave

Independence, MO 64050

Phone: 816-287-0716