2 now dead after triple shooting near 24th and Van Brunt in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another person has died after a shooting on Saturday, May 2 in Kansas City’s east side.

Police were called to 24th and Van Brunt Boulevard just before 7:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one male victim outside of a home who had been shot.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Terence Rodgers, was taken to the hospital. He died shortly after.

When officers went into the home, they found two more gunshot victims, one adult male and a juvenile male. Both were taken to the hospital.

The adult victim from inside the home, identified as 24-year-old Frederick Tolbern, was first listed in critical condition. He died on May 6.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. There is up to a $25,000 cash reward for TIPS leading to an arrest in this homicide.

This isn’t the first shooting incident to happen in this area. On July 8, 2019, a man was shot and killed outside of the McDonald’s at 31st and Van Brunt.

On Nov. 29, 2018, a man was killed in a triple shooting inside an apartment complex near 26th and Van Brunt.