2 of 3 deaths at downtown KCK apartment complex ruled as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have identified the three people found dead earlier this week at a downtown apartment complex.

Police are investigating two of the three victims deaths as a homicide.

Police announced Wednesday that preliminary autopsy results indicate that two of the three deaths discovered this week in a high-rise apartment building at 9th Street and Washington Boulevard have been ruled as homicides, and the third, a natural death.

On Monday, building staff discovered the body of 35-year-old Damon Irvin. The following day, the body of 25-year-old Rau’Daja Fairrow was discovered. Both of their deaths have now been ruled as homicides.

The body of 66-year-old Roy Wright was also discovered. His death has been ruled as natural.

Police say all three were residents of the apartment building.

The two homicides remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.