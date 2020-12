KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured after cars crashed into a bus stop near 107th and Blue Ridge Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m.

According to Kansas City police, a gray Dodge Charger rear ended another vehicle and both vehicles then crashed into a bus stop where two people were sitting.

Both of the people that were struck are in critical condition.

Police say speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.