KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say two people are arrested following two crashes several blocks apart on Wednesday, February 19.

Police responded to the crashes shortly after 5 p.m. Responders told FOX4 the driver of the truck first drove into a house on 20th and Spruce.

The driver then took off, crashing into the side of a white Ford transport van near 13th and Jackson.

The truck was towed shortly after.

Officials reported non-life-threatening injuries.