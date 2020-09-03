2 people found shot, dead in vehicle at 25th and Jackson in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have found two people shot and killed inside a vehicle at E 25th and Jackson Avenue on Thursday morning.

Dispatch said that the call came in around 7:30 a.m.

Sgt. Jake Becchina told FOX4 they were investigating the deaths as homicides.

Officers are at the scene gathering information now. FOX4 has a crew on the way and will provide more information on TV and online as it is made available.

This is the second incident like this already today. Ealier, police found a person inside of a burning car with gunshot wounds. Responders took the man to the hospital, but he soon died.