2 people killed in apartment shooting near 93rd and Bales in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment building in South Kansas City on Wednesday, December 16, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Picture of homicide scene at 93rd and Bales.

The double homicide took place at Canyon Creek Apartments near 93rd Street and Bales Avenue. Police confirmed the killings to FOX4 at around 11:40 a.m.

This is Kansas City’s 172nd and 173rd homicide of 2020.

