INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said two people died in separate crashes Wednesday night.

The first crash happened near U.S. 24 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Officers say the driver of a Lexus lost control and hit a parked car.

The person in the front passenger seat was not wearing a seat belt, according to officers, and died from his injuries.

The driver of the Lexus and a person riding in the back seat of the car suffered serious injuries and are hospitalized.

The second crash also happened on U.S. 24 Highway. Police responded to a crash involving two cars at Susquehanna around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say a Chrysler pulled out of a parking lot. The driver tried to turn onto the highway when the driver of a Jeep hit the car.

The driver of the Chrysler died in the crash. The passenger was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Both crashes are under investigation.