KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people are dead in a shooting at I-70 and 57th Street on the evening of May 30.

Police confirmed it was a double homicide.

SCOUT traffic cameras from MoDOT/KDOT show a heavy police presence at the scene.

The exit there is temporarily closed.

No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing story. FOX4 is sending a crew to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information is made available.