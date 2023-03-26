(KTXL) — Two people were shot at a Sikh temple in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society temple located on the 7600 block of Bradshaw Road. The area is near Gerber Road about five miles east of Highway 99.

The condition of the victims are unknown.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi said the shooting is not related to a hate crime and described the incident as a shootout between two men who knew each other.

Gandhi said the confrontation between the two men started as a hand-to-hand incident and turned into a shootout. One of the suspects is described as an Indian male while the other suspected shooter is in the hospital, Gandhi said.

Authorities are still searching for the other suspected shooter.

“One suspect during that fight shot a friend of the other suspect,” Gandhi said. “Once the other suspect, who didn’t get shot, gathered himself, he shot at the original shooter and then our second shooter ran off.”

According to an Instagram post, the temple hosted festivities on Sunday. Thousands of people were in attendance at the temple’s festivities.

A Sikh Society parade and celebration began taking place at 10 a.m. and festivities were set to continue until 5 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.