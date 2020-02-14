2 people shot in KCK, suspect in custody after gun battle with police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people have been shot and a suspect is in custody after a shootout with police near 11th and Quindaro Friday morning.

The incident started mid-morning on Valentine’s Day just south of Quindaro Bouldevard.

Police told FOX4 that a woman was first shot at a house near 9th and Haskell. The suspect then moved to 10th and Cleveland, where another victim was later found with a gunshot wound.

Officers then confronted the suspect on Quindaro. Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect before they were able to make the arrest. No one was injured in the volley of bullets.

Preliminary information points to a family fight. Relatives told FOX4 it appears the suspect shot at his mother. None of the identities of those involved have been released yet.

FOX4 has crews on the scene. We are working to find out more. This story will be updated as information is made available.