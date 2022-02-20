KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Fire Department investigates a fire 3000 block of East 6th Street Saturday night.

The department was able to rescue two adults from the house. One person is in police custody.

The fire was reported around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and East 6th Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters were alerted that someone was sheltering in place on the second floor and was able to pull that person from a window.

After the rescue, firefighters began defensive operations.

KCPD will be investigating the incident and has no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

